Red Wave Classic welcomes junior livestock competitors

Over 100 Fresno State animal science students and faculty will help host the 27th annual Red Junior Wave Classic Livestock Show Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 8 and 9, in the Caroele Boele Livestock Pavilion at the Big Fresno Fairgrounds. This California Junior Livestock Association-sanctioned event will begin Saturday with market beef showmanship at 9 a.m., followed by goat and lamb shows at 10 a.m., and a market beef show at 1 p.m.

The show will continue on Sunday with breeding heifer showmanship at 9 a.m. and swine showmanship at 10 a.m. Over 1,000 head of beef cattle, sheep, goats and swine will be exhibited by area youth from around California and neighboring states. Admission is free to the public, and the event is sponsored by Farmers’ Best Feed and Sullivan Show Supplies. Lunch will be served daily by the campus meat science club, and parking is available at the corner of Butler and Chance avenues.

The show is the department’s largest off-campus outreach event and provides students with hands-on management experience while working with over 500 exhibitors and industry sponsors. INFO: www.fresnostate.edu/jcast/redwaveclassic.