Farm Market offers special Sip and Sample wine tasting and promotions

The Fresno State Gibson Farm Market (5368 N. Chestnut Ave.) will offer free wine tasting, chocolate and salami samples and discounted prices from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at its Valentine-themed Sip and Sample event. Viticulture and Enology department students will pour four Fresno State Winery favorites that they helped produce — Grenache Rosé, Saviez Syrah, Sergeant Zinfandel and Uva Doce Port, which will be discounted 10% through Friday, Feb. 14.

All chocolate-covered raisins and almond products and Bulldog Bark candy bars will also be discounted by 15% for the sale, which runs through Valentine’s Day. Custom or premade gift baskets are available that include wine, candy and other products. Market hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and closed Sundays. INFO: Gibson Farm Market, 559.278.4511.

