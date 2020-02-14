Researching romance with Dr. Michael Botwin at Fresno State

Love and relationships are celebrated on Valentine’s Day with flowers, chocolate and cards, but at Fresno State romance is always in the air for psychology professor Dr. Michael Botwin.

Botwin and student researchers in his Personality, Evolution, Attraction Research Lab, or PEARL as it is known, study flirtation and the early stages of relationships. Botwin has also started to take a deeper look at infatuation.

“One of the things we do as humans is to look for others to be with — 90% of all humans get married at least once in their lives,” said Botwin, an evolutionary psychologist in the College of Science and Mathematics at Fresno State for the past 30 years. “It’s extremely exciting to meet a new potential romantic partner.”

The lab conducts its research through surveys of students who are dating, married couples and single people depending on the research topic. Over the years those projects have included mating intelligence and happiness and the factor structure of romantic infatuation.

In one of Botwin’s longest standing research projects, students surveyed people to find out the most effective flirting behaviors. More than 1,000 people have completed his 163 flirting behavior report.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Botwin shares some of his findings about flirting and mate selection: