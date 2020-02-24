Campus Closed Feb. 17 for Presidents Day

The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for the Presidents Day Holiday. The Henry Madden Library will reopen at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 18. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400

February 24th, 2020

