The Fresno State campus will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, for the Presidents Day Holiday. The Henry Madden Library will reopen at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb 18. The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will reopen at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Campus emergencies should be reported to the University Police Department at 559.278.8400
Campus Closed Feb. 17 for Presidents Day
By Lisa Boyles|February 24th, 2020
