Fresno State Wind Orchestra to perform in concert

The Fresno State Wind Orchestra and Central High School Wind Ensemble will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Concert Hall. The Wind Orchestra will perform works by James Barnes and Jack Stamp, conducted by Dr. Gary P. Gilroy. Central High School Wind Ensemble will perform under the direction of Leonard Ingrande. The Wind Orchestra is the premier wind ensemble representing the music department and enrolls the most proficient wind and percussion players from Fresno State.

Tickets are $15 general, $10 employees and seniors, and $5 for students. Parking is $5 in Lots P1 or P5.

Download Adobe Acrobat Reader