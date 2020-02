The Keyboard Concert Series and Young Armenian Talent Series present pianist Nara Avetisyan , who will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Fresno State Concert Hall. Born in Yerevan into an artistic family, Nara Avetisyan is completing her doctorate in piano performance at Stony Brook University in New York. Tickets are $25 general, $18 seniors, and $5 for students. Parking is free on weekends.

The event is co-sponsored with the Fresno State Armenian Studies Program.

