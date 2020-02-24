Dr. Anton Belov, a distinguished concert artist, superb recitalist and opera singer, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Concert Hall for Fresno State’s third annual Art Song Festival. A renowned Russian dramatic baritone, Dr. Belov has been praised by the New York Times as “A baritone with a rich mellifluous voice.” Tickets are $20 general, $10 employees and seniors, and $5 for students. Parking is free on weekends.
Renowned Russian baritone to perform at Art Song Festival
By Benjamin Kirk|February 24th, 2020|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Anton Belov, Art Song Festival, College of Arts and Humanities, Culture Center for Creativity and the Arts, Department of Music, news tips, tickets|0 Comments on "Renowned Russian baritone to perform at Art Song Festival" 0 Comments