Renowned Russian baritone to perform at Art Song Festival

Dr. Anton Belov, a distinguished concert artist, superb recitalist and opera singer, will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Concert Hall for Fresno State’s third annual Art Song Festival. A renowned Russian dramatic baritone, Dr. Belov has been praised by the New York Times as “A baritone with a rich mellifluous voice.” Tickets are $20 general, $10 employees and seniors, and $5 for students. Parking is free on weekends.

