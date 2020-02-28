Armenian studies lecture focuses on migration to North America

Dr. David Gutman will speak on “Sojourners, Smugglers and Dubious Citizens: The Politics of Armenian Migration to North America, 1885-1915” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium (Room 191). Gutman received his Ph.D. in History from Binghamton University and is an associate professor of history at Manhattanville College, New York.

The presentation is part of the Spring 2020 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation. The lecture is free and open to the public and a free parking code is available by calling the Armenian Studies Program at 559.278.2669.