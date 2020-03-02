Fresno State teams among four top-25 ranked squads slated for home rodeo

The Fresno State Bulldoggers club rodeo team will host the West Coast’s top collegiate talent at the Fresno State College Rodeo March 6 and 7, at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds (748 Rodeo Drive). The team’s only home event of the season starts from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening with the opening round. Saturday’s slack round from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature the remaining competitors in all 10 men’s and women’s events.

The top 10 combined qualifiers from the first two rounds will compete Saturday in the championship round from 5 to 8 p.m. Fresno State men’s and women’s teams both rank second in the region and 24th and 25th nationally, respectively, after the fall season’s two events. Admission is $10 for each session on Friday and Saturday evening, $5 for Fresno State students with a campus ID, and free to youth ages 12 and younger.

Saturday morning’s slack session is free. Spectators that bring five cans of food to donate to the Bulldog Pantry can get free admission to the Saturday evening final round. INFO: Uhuru Adem at uhuruadem@csufresno.edu or 661.599.9888, or see the Fresno State Rodeo Team Bulldoggers Facebook page.