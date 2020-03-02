Health mobile unit makes two stops in Fresno and Firebaugh

The Fresno State Community Health Mobile Unit will make two stops this week to provide free health services to the communities in Fresno County. The first stop will be at Grocery Outlet in downtown Fresno (2820 Tulare St.) from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, as part of the annual CalFresh Fruit and Veggie Fest. The second stop of the week will be at the Firebaugh Rodeo Fairgrounds (1655 13th St.) from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5.

During both visits, residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings, health assessments, education, referrals and flu shots (while supplies last). The unit, coordinated by Fresno State nursing faculty and students from nursing and dietetics, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care.

INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2076. See spring 2020 dates.