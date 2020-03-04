CineCulture screens 2019 film ‘Lusala’

Directed by Kenyan actor and writer Mugambi Nthiga, “Lusala” will screen at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Peters Education Center Auditorium in the Student Recreation Center Building (west of Save Mart Center).

The film tells the story of Lusala, a young man who is rescued from his abusive upcountry home and moves in with an affluent family in Nairobi, Kenya. Years later, demons from his past return and he is forced to face them alone. In Swahili and English with English subtitles. The discussant is Maurice Ndole. Parking is free on Fridays after 4 p.m.