Fresno State celebrates Women’s History Month

Women’s History Month, which celebrates the vital role of women in history, is underway with a number of events planned on campus during the month of March:
- March 11: “Women in Higher Ed,” a panel discussion, featuring Dr. Maritere López, professor of history; Dr. Alicia Becton, program coordinator with clinical rehabilitation and mental health counseling; Dr. Joy Goto, professor of chemistry; and Dr. Mitzi Lowe, associate dean of the College of Health and Human Services; presented by the Cross Cultural and Gender Center’s Gender Programs and Services, noon to 1 p.m. at the Henry Madden Library 3212.
- March 13: “Author reading: Erika L. Sánchez,” author of the novel “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter,” as part of the 11th annual Undergraduate Conference on Multiethnic Literatures of the Americas, 7 p.m. at University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium (Room 191).
- March 18: “The Future is Feminist: Undergraduate Research in Women’s Studies,” a panel of Women’s Studies majors will discuss their research on topics including women’s rights in Rwanda, disability and food justice, and fat women’s embodiment of femininity. From noon to 12:50 p.m. at Professional Human Services 215.
- March 18: “100 Years of Fighting Voter Suppression,” presented by the Women’s Studies Program, a panel discussion about the contemporary and historical struggle against voter suppression. Sponsored by American Indian Studies, Chicano and Latin American Studies, Asian American Studies, Africana Studies and Political Science. From 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Henry Madden Library 3212.
- March 24: “What Should I Call my Female Professor?” a panel discussion featuring Dr. Cristina Herrera, Chicano and Latin American Studies; Dr. Larissa Mercado-Lopez, Women’s Studies, Dr. Jennifer Randles, sociology; Dr. DeAnna Reese, Africana Studies and history; Dr. Aimee Rickman, Child and Family Science; and Dr. Davorn Sisavath, Anthropology and Asian American Studies. From 11 to 11:50 a.m. Social Science 203.
- March 24: “Jewish Radical Feminism: Voices from the Women’s Liberation Movement,” Joyce Antler, presented by Jewish Studies, 2 p.m. at the Henry Madden Library 3212.
- March 24: “From Sophie Tucker to Sarah Silverman: The Subversive Tradition of Jewish Women’s Comedy,” Joyce Antler, presented by Jewish Studies, 6 p.m. at the Henry Madden Library 2206.
- March 25: “Author reading: Naomi Shihab Nye,” the current U.S. Young People’s Poet Laureate, as part of the 40th annual Young Writers’ Conference, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Satellite Student Union.
- March 26: “Native American Women’s Leadership Summit,” presented by American Indian Studies and Women’s Studies, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Henry Madden Library Table Mountain Rancheria Reading Room.