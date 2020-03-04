Italian studies minor to launch in fall 2020

The Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures in the College of Arts and Humanities will offer an interdisciplinary minor in Italian studies beginning in fall 2020. Headed by Dr. Andrea Polegato, assistant professor of Italian studies, the unique program will allow classes from across various disciplines to count toward the minor, such as “Introduction to Mechanical Engineering” and “World Viticulture.”

Additionally, there are plans for opportunities to engage students outside of classrooms through performances, exhibitions, guest lecturers and study abroad programs. The program is collaborating with the Fresno County Historical Museum at the Fresno Fairgrounds to create a permanent area for Italian heritage. Polegato is working on a new service-learning course to get students actively involved in gathering items and stories for the exhibition and being docents.