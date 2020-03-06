Author of ‘Roving Revolutionaries’ to speak as part of Armenian Studies lecture series

Dr. Houri Berberian, author of “Roving Revolutionaries: Armenians and the Connected Revolutions in the Russian, Iranian and Ottoman Worlds” will present at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at the University Business Center, Alice Peters Auditorium (Room 191). Three of the formative revolutions that shook the early 20th century occurred almost simultaneously in regions bordering each other.

Though the Russian, Iranian and Young Turk Revolutions all exploded between 1904 and 1911, they have never been studied through their linkages until now. “Roving Revolutionaries” probes the interconnected aspects of these three revolutions through the involvement of the Armenian revolutionaries — minorities in all of these empires — whose movements and participation illuminates the global transformations taking shape.

Exploring the geographical and ideological boundary crossings that occurred, this analysis tells the story of people and ideologies in upheaval while collaborating with each other. Dr. Berberian is the Armenian Studies director at the University of California, Irvine. Parking is suggested in Lots P6 and P5.

A free parking code can be obtained by calling the Armenian Studies program at 599.278.2669.