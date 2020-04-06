Fresno State students can speed up their progress toward graduation thanks to more than 200 online classes available at Fresno State this summer through the Division of Continuing and Global Education. Registration is now open with class schedules available online for May-June intersession and summer session.

Student fees are due April 13. Beginning April 14 through the first day the class meets, students may register for any summer class and their fees are due within 24 hours of enrolling.

“Students wanting to stay on track or get ahead in coursework for graduation are encouraged to take classes in May-June intersession and summer session,” said Dr. Daniel Bernard, associate dean of Continuing and Global Education at Fresno State.

Faculty, in consultation with their departments, are determining which courses and laboratories can be converted to a virtual modality, Bernard said. A revised summer schedule will be posted on April 6.

Students who need financial assistance may be eligible for a financial award program that helps pay for summer classes. The Provost Graduation Initiative, which started in 2016, provides grants through the Division of Continuing and Global Education to eligible undergraduate students to pay for courses during these sessions.

“The Provost Graduation Initiative is available for students who will graduate by taking a course in summer, and for those who may need financial assistance taking classes in May-June intersession or summer session,” Bernard said.

To qualify, students must have undergraduate status and be enrolled at Fresno State during the fall or spring semester, and be in good academic standing. Students close to graduation must have earned 80 or more academic units when applying.

The deadline to submit an application for the Provost Graduation Initiative is 5 p.m. Friday, April 24. For more information, visit www.Fresnostate.edu/pgi or email pgi@csufresno.edu.

