Though the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on mental health have not been systematically studied, it is anticipated there will be rippling effects based on public reaction, said Chris Miller, a neuroscientist and psychology professor at Fresno State.

Miller studies the neural basis of mental disorders such as depression and anxiety using neuroimaging tools such as functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI).

Individuals respond to crises in wide-ranging ways that generally involve the activation of a biological circuit known as the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) system. When the HPA system is activated, the hormone cortisol is released into the bloodstream. That is a normally healthy response that enables the body to cope with an immediate stressor, Miller said.

However, chronically high levels of cortisol are toxic to brain regions such as the hippocampus, an important structure in memory formation, and can cause various health problems such as fatigue, difficulty sleeping, anxiety, irritability, headaches, hypertension, digestive upset and diminished immune function.

“A diminished immune function is especially concerning, given the present situation, and it’s important for people to realize that mental health is a contributing factor to their ability to fight infectious diseases,” Miller said.

This may be a particularly tough time for individuals who are vulnerable to depression and anxiety. Many psychiatric clinics and counseling centers continue to operate as normally as possible and use technologies such as teleconferencing to continue to deliver services to new and returning patients.

It is important to understand there are proactive steps individuals can take to manage stress and promote greater mental health during this time, Miller said.

Here are Miller’s four tips: