The 2020 Paul DeRuosi Memorial Community Service Scholarship will be presented to Fresno State sophomore Tanzila Alam. The award, which includes a $1,000 scholarship, is given each year to a student who exemplifies the commitment to service that Paul DeRuosi championed during his distinguished 31-year career at Fresno State.

Alam’s service work reflects her two passions, mentorship and service to underrepresented communities. Alam serves as a mentor for Society of Women Engineers where she organizes outreach programs for female students interested in pursuing careers in engineering, in order to educate and empower them to excel in STEM programs. As the founder of Bridge the Gap, Alam produces free online video lectures for civil engineer students in order to increase pass rates in structural engineering classes. She creates lessons and solves examples that supplement class instruction.

Alam’s passion for mentorship doesn’t stop there. At her local library, she tutors students in math and science in order to help build their problem-solving skills. Alam is also a student leader of Camp Kesem at Fresno State where she helps organize a free, week-long summer camp for children who have been impacted by their parent’s cancer. Alam uses her desire for serving underrepresented communities by volunteering at Saint Agnes Medical Center where she translates for patients at the hospital. Through this volunteer opportunity she has seen firsthand the communication barriers that Latino patients face in the community.

In response to winning the award, Alam said, “It is my privilege to be this year’s recipient of the Paul DeRuosi Memorial Community Service Scholarship. I am honored to carry on Mr. DeRuosi’s legacy of serving my community through the power of volunteerism.”

The Paul DeRuosi Memorial Community Service Scholarship is sponsored by the DeRuosi family and is administered by the Richter Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning at Fresno State.

For more information, contact Taylan Parker, Richter Center, at 559.278.7079.

(Story by Taylan Parker)