Five Fresno State students were selected to participate in the 34th annual California State University Student Research Competition which will be hosted virtually by Cal State East Bay on Friday, April 24. The system-wide competition showcases the innovative research of undergraduate and graduate students and promotes excellence in scholarly research and creative activities. This year’s participants include: Manuel Collazo IV, Devon Lee, Nicholas Olveda, Alvir Sangha and Robert Wong.

“We are thrilled to have such a strong cohort of students representing Fresno State at this year’s virtual CSU Student Research Competition,” said Kim Camarena, administrative support coordinator in the Division of Research and Graduate Studies at Fresno State. “This group of students have worked hard to meet deadlines and prepare for this competition. This impressive group of students were selected through a competitive process by the University Research Committee. We are pleased to support their research activities and are grateful to the Associated Students, Inc. for assisting with the students’ expenses, as well as CSU East Bay for their efforts in putting this event together.”