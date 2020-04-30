In support of those who continue to work and provide service to the public during the COVID-19 situation, Fresno State’s Division of Continuing and Global Education will offer three online, professional development courses free of charge for local first responders and essential workers.

The online courses are available for essential workers such as teachers, grocery store employees, food service providers or janitorial staff, certified or licensed health care professionals or first responders such as EMTs, paramedics, police, fire, correctional or probation officers. Other essential workers may be considered as well.

The three online courses available are:

Teaching Online: From Surviving to Thriving

Functional Spanish for Emergency Medical Responders

Project Management for the Workplace

“Fresno State’s Division of Continuing and Global Education is humbled to offer these programs to our hero first responders and essential workers,” said Scott Moore, dean of Continuing and Global Education. “On a daily basis they ensure our safety and well-being. We are proud to join the chorus of Californians wishing them a heartfelt thank you.”

For more information or to register for the free courses, visit fresnostate.edu/essentialworkers.