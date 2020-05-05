The College of Social Sciences Honors Program will hold a virtual colloquium Thursday, May 7, and Friday, May 8. This is an opportunity for students, who have been working hard on their research projects all year, to share their research. Students’ presentations will be pre-recorded and posted online on the Spring 2020 HIPS Online Student Symposium website. To mimic as much as possible the interactions between students and an audience, all students will provide a hashtag with their presentations (these will be active through various social media platforms). During the “live” event, students will monitor those hashtags to answer questions.