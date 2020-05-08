6,000 Fresno Students will be graduating, celebrating for now with virtual

grad week

When the spring semester took a rapid, unexpected turn in the middle of March as the campus accelerated social distancing, one team was key in helping students successfully transition from in-person classes to virtual instruction.

To ensure that students still had access to technology and internet access when they would no longer be on campus, the DISCOVERe Hub distributed more than 3,000 iPads and more than 1,500 mobile hotspots to students.

Romylyn Teale, who has been a student assistant with the DISCOVERe team for five years, is part of the 2020 graduating class, earning a master’s degree in social work.

“When I found out that we were able to deploy devices to students, it made me happy because I understood how important it is,” said Teale, who came to the United States from the Philippines when she was 12, graduating from Sierra Pacific High School in Hanford. “It made me proud to be a part of the DISCOVERe Hub team.”

Mike Pronovost, director of DISCOVERe, praised Teale’s contribution to Fresno State’s transition to all virtual instruction.

“Romylyn has done an amazing job of helping her peers transition to online teaching,” Pronovost said. “When the news about COVID-19 hit, Romylyn played a large role in deploying iPads, hotspots and other necessary equipment to not only DISCOVERe students, but to all students, staff and faculty who were in need of a device or hotspot so they could work remotely. She has conducted numerous training and one-on-one help sessions to show students how to use online resources such as Zoom and Canvas so they could participate in their coursework.”

Student assistants, including Teale, continue to provide remote support daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as a most unusual semester wraps up.

“At first, we were only deploying tablets to students enrolled in DISCOVERe courses,” Teale said. “Fortunately, President Castro was able to resolve this issue by allowing other students who needed them to receive a tablet, as well as hotspots from us. This was huge, especially to those students who did not have a device to use at home or a stable Wi-Fi connection that they can use to do school work.”

Established by President Joseph I. Castro in 2014 to activate new ways to teach and engage students, the DISCOVERe program was created to pair technology with specially designed courses that don’t require traditional textbooks. DISCOVERe has grown from 1,000 students in the program in 2015 to more than 18,000 today, Pronovost said.