The Fresno State Department of Art and Design will hold a reception for its “Visionary, BFA Virtual Portfolio Show 2020” at 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, in a three-dimensional virtual reality gallery accessible on a computer, tablet, phone or virtual reality headset. After entering the main gallery, attendees can enter rooms that contain the works of each student.

During the reception time, students will be available to talk about their work and answer questions. The annual BFA portfolio show allows students to display their graphic designs, illustrations and interactive media to the campus community, industry insiders and the public.