President Joseph I. Castro ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff through the end of day on Monday, July 20, as our nation mourns the passing of Rep. John Lewis, who died on July 17. Lewis represented Georgia in Congress for more than three decades. He was also a key figure in the civil rights movement. Lewis, born a son of sharecroppers, was 80.
Flag tribute to honor Rep. John Lewis
