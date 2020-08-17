Boyd Grant, who led the Fresno State men’s basketball program to the 1983 NIT national championship and remains the Bulldogs’ all-time winningest coach, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, at the age of 87.

Grant went 194-74 during his nine memorable seasons at Fresno State and guided the Bulldogs to three regular season conference championships, three Pacific Coast Athletic Association (PCAA) tournament titles, the program’s first three NCAA Tournament appearances and that special run to the 1983 NIT title.

Before leading Fresno State and the Red Wave to Madison Square Garden in 1983, Grant built Fresno State into a formidable force at Selland Arena en route to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 1981 and 1982. Grant and Fresno State also made the NCAA Tournament in 1984.

The Bulldogs finished the 1981-82 campaign ranked No. 11 in the nation by the Associated Press with a 27-3 record and a Sweet 16 appearance led by Rod Higgins, Donald Mason, Bernard Thompson, Bobby Davis and Tyrone Bradley.

For the full story, including quotes, visit gobulldogs.com.

(Story by Stephen Trembley, director of new media for Fresno State athletics)