Dr. Christina Maranci, Tufts University Department of Art History and Architecture chair and Arthur H. Dadian and Ara Oztemel associate professor, will give a virtual presentation on “Ani Cathedral, its Sculpture, and its Inscriptions Revisited” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, on Zoom. Building on recent discoveries of the frescoes in the sanctuary, the lecture gives an overview of the building with a focus on architecture, inscriptions and sculpture of the exterior.

Maranci graduated from Princeton University with a dissertation on Medieval Armenian architecture in historiography: Josef Strzygowski and his legacy. She is the author of “The Art of Armenia: An Introduction” and “Vigilant Powers: Three Churches of Early Medieval Armenia.” The presentation is part of the Fall 2020 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation.