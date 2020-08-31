President Joseph I. Castro ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Monday, Aug. 31, in honor of former men’s basketball coach Boyd Grant, who died on Aug. 17 at the age of 87.

Grant led the Fresno State program to the 1983 NIT national championship and remains the Bulldogs’ all-time winningest coach. For the full story visit gobulldogs.com.

Funeral services for Boyd were held at 10 a.m. Pacific Time on Monday, Aug. 31, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Due to COVID-19, the family encourages those who wish to pay their respects to take part in the service via Zoom at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81180816757.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made for student scholarships to one of the following educational institutions. Please note on your gift: “For scholarships in memory of Boyd Grant.”