Fresno State’s national and state flags will be at half-staff on Sept. 11 in honor of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, to remember and honor the 2,996 people killed and over 6,000 injured in terrorist attacks on the United States 19 years ago. Those killed include two alumni: Lt. Cmdr. Otis Tolbert, a former Bulldogs football player who died in the Pentagon attack; and Todd Beamer, who died helping avert the United Airlines Flight 93 attack.

The campus flags that will be posted at half-staff are located at the Save Mart Center, the Rose Garden near the Veterans Monument and the Thomas Building, and at athletics venues where events are hosted by Fresno State.