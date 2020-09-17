Pre-Veterinary Club students will accept donated animal food and care items at the Tractor Supply Company store (6710 Brawley, Fresno) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, to help two area organizations hosting animals evacuated due to the Creek Fire. Donations will be accepted for dry food for large and small animals and electrolytes, and animal care items such as blankets, beds, crates, buckets, fly spray and masks, cleaning supplies, halters, leads and hoof tools and treatments.

Only new items will be accepted due to COVID-19 concerns, and those donating are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Students will also accept cash donations at the drop-off that will be used to buy other necessary items. Students collected over 50 items at the first drive held Sunday, Sept. 13, at the same location, and future drop-off dates and locations will be posted on the Pre-Veterinary Club’s Facebook page. Items collected will be donated to Valley Animal Center and Double S Horse Ranch.