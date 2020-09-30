The Armenian Studies Program, CineCulture and the Center for Creativity and the Arts present a discussion with filmmaker and producer Stephanie Ayanian on her film “What Will Become of Us” at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 9, on Zoom. Participants are encouraged to watch the film online using the password “wwboufresno” from Oct. 2-9 ahead of the discussion. “What Will Become of Us” follows six Armenian Americans – famous and otherwise – as they navigate the Armenian genocide’s 100th anniversary, forging identities for the next 100 years.

How can Armenian Americans honor their past while unshackling themselves from its trauma? Ayanian is a producer, project manager and educator who holds an MFA in Film and Media Arts from Temple University. She co-owns “storyshop,” an independent production house for creative media. For more information on the event, contact the Armenian Studies office at 559.278.2669.