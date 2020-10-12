Get to know CSU Chancellor-select Joseph I. Castro, in his introductory conversation with Monica Lozano of the College Futures Foundation, about the journey that led him to becoming chancellor of the CSU and his upcoming priorities as he takes the helm of the 23-campus university in January 2021.
A Conversation with Dr. Joseph I. Castro
By Lisa Boyles Bell|October 12th, 2020
