The Fresno State campus will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for students, faculty and staff in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. There are no classes on Wednesday, Nov. 25, however, most offices will be staffed either in-person or remotely during the campus’ regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Henry Madden Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25; then closed for the holiday Thursday, Nov. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 29; it will reopen Monday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Rue and Gwen Gibson Farm Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday Nov. 25; closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27; and will reopen for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. The market is closed on Sundays.

The Kennel Bookstore will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, closed Thursday, Nov. 26 through Sunday, Nov. 29, reopening on Monday, Nov. 1. The University Police Department will be open and staffed throughout the period to handle any emergencies. Campus Police contact: 559.278.8400.