For the second time in as many months, “Borderland Apocrypha,” the debut poetry collection by Fresno State alumni author Anthony Cody, was recognized for a major national literary honor. Cody’s book — which was published in April by Omnidawn, and on Nov. 18 finished as a finalist for the National Book Award for Poetry — was long-listed on Dec. 22 for PEN America’s Jean Stein Book Award, an honor for “a book-length work of any genre for its originality, merit and impact, which has broken new ground by reshaping the boundaries of its form and signaling strong potential for lasting influence.” PEN America, a literary nonprofit with international reach, annually recognizes authors for “dynamic, diverse and thought-provoking examples of literary excellence.” Finalists for the PEN/Jean Stein Book Award, whose winner earns a $75,000 prize, will be announced in February. Cody earned a master of fine arts degree in creative writing from Fresno State this past spring and was selected as Graduate Dean’s Medalist for the College of Arts and Humanities.