Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Friday, Jan. 15, in honor of Robert Van Galder, who died on Jan. 11 at age 83. Van Galder was associated with Fresno State for five decades as a student-athlete, professor, coach, athletic administrator, including as interim athletic director, before retiring in 1997. His father, Clark, was Fresno State’s head football coach for seven seasons in the 1950s. Van Galder’s family is planning a virtual memorial.