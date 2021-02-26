Interim President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval ordered Fresno State’s national and state flags to be posted at half-staff on Friday, Feb. 26, in honor of Elmer “Bud” Richter, who died on Jan. 28 at age 94. Dr. Richter was a Fresno businessman, longtime community servant and supporter of Fresno State. In 2007, Dr. and Mrs. Richter donated $3.5 million to the University to establish the Jan and Bud Richter Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning at Fresno State. Thanks in large part to their visionary gift, every year over the last 11 years, Fresno State students, faculty and staff have provided more than 1 million hours of service to the community through the Richter Center.