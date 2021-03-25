Fresno State administrators Dr. Xuanning Fu, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, and Dr. Malisa Lee, associate vice president for Enrollment Management, are among 32 senior-level higher education professionals who will participate in the 2021 Millennium Leadership Initiative, a leadership development program of the American Association of State Colleges and Universities.

The program provides individuals traditionally underrepresented in the highest ranks of postsecondary education with the opportunity to develop skills, gain a philosophical overview and build the network and knowledge needed to advance to the presidency.

Fu came to the United States as an international student and has worked at four universities, the last 18 years at Fresno State. He previously served as associate dean of the College of Social Sciences, dean of Undergraduate Studies and vice provost. In January 2021 he became interim provost, the university’s chief academic officer.

Lee, a Gates Millennium Scholar, has worked at four universities and joined the Fresno State staff in 2015. She

previously served as assistant vice chancellor at the University of Nebraska Omaha. She is responsible for overseeing the offices of Outreach and Special Programs, Undergraduate Student Recruitment, Admissions and Records, and Financial Aid and Scholarships.