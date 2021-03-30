The Fresno State College of Arts and Humanities Annual Arts in Motion Showcase is a weeklong series of events celebrating arts and humanities students, their passions and accomplishments. The showcase highlights the College of Arts and Humanities’ nine departments and the Armenian Studies program housed in the college. The culminating event, Arts in Motion, celebrates scholarship recipients, honors our students of distinction and names the Dean’s Medalist for the college.

The Arts in Motion Showcase will begin Monday, April 5, and conclude with the Arts in Motion event at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Most of the events are free, and all are open to the public.

The Arts in Motion Showcase includes:

À Table with Tara & Natalie

6 p.m. Monday, April 5. Free registration for YouTube premiere.

In this inaugural episode of À Table, Tara Hashemi, assistant professor of French and Natalie Muñoz, associate professor of French will show you how to cook Gratin Dauphinois with Mousse au Chocolat for dessert while sharing a bit of history and culture behind the dishes they make.

‘Moving Tales’: A Dance and Storytelling Showcase

7:30 p.m. Monday, April 5. General admission $5, streaming video presentation.

“Moving Tales” is a celebration of story and dance featuring highlights from this year’s Contemporary Dance Ensemble Concert, “DIrections: One Breath at a Time,” and Theatre for Young Audiences Virtual Tour, “We Have Stories to Tell.”

Communication Graduate Student Research Showcase

4 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Free registration on Zoom.

Communication Department graduate students will present their research in a conference panel format.

Art and Design Student Showcase

5 p.m. Tuesday, April 6. Free registration on Zoom.

Experience the best of our students’ visual work during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Senior Art Show, Graphic Design Portfolio Senior Show and the Grad Show.

International Day of Nowruz

6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. Free registration on Zoom.

Celebrated by over 300 million people worldwide, Nowruz marks the first day of spring, the vernal equinox and the expectation of a prosperous and happy year. Philosophy and linguistics lecturer Dr. Negin Tahvildary will lead a virtual celebration highlighting the music, food and art inspired by the 2,000-year-old tradition.

Student Recital Showcase

12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Free registration on Zoom.

An eclectic mix of Fresno State musicians and vocalists will each give a short performance on Zoom.

Voicing Ideas

3 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Free registration on Zoom.

This annual undergraduate student conference highlights the work of the philosophy students. Student papers of scholarly distinction are presented in a friendly, engaging forum that promotes dialogue and critical reflection on topics in philosophy and religious studies.

MCJ Student Film and Video Showcase

5 p.m. Thursday, April 8. Free registration on Zoom.

Join the Media, Communications and Journalism Department as they share their talented students’ films and videos.

English Studies Awards

6 p.m. Friday, April 9. Free registration on Zoom.

An evening to celebrate the 2020-21 scholarship recipients and Students of Distinction from the Department of English and Creative Writing Program. Hosted by Professor Brynn Saito.

The Art of Armenia

7:30 p.m. Friday, April 9. Free registration on Zoom.

Professor Barlow Der Mugrdechian will discuss the development of the “Armenian National Style of Architecture,” using examples from Armenian churches built from the 4th-11th centuries.

Arts in Motion

2 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Please RSVP.

Recognizing and celebrating the scholarship recipients, donors, students of distinction and Dean’s Medalists for the College of Arts and Humanities. Donations received will be used to address students’ immediate needs such as food or housing insecurity, health, mental health or other unexpected hardship.

The Arts in Motion Showcase is sponsored in part by 90.7 KFSR. For more information or special accommodation requests, please contact Benjamin Kirk at 559.974.8507.