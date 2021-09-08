The Center for Creativity and the Arts will hold a reception for “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall” at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Phebe Conley Art Gallery courtyard. Those unable to attend in person may join virtually on Zoom. First displayed in 2019 at the Brooklyn Museum, the exhibition features artists born after the uprising whose work questions how moments become monuments while grappling with the political and cultural conditions of our time. These artists and their mediums examine themes of revolt, commemoration, care and desire. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 31. Masks and social distancing are appreciated during outdoor events and required inside all Fresno State buildings. The Fresno State showing of “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall” is made possible through a generous grant from The McClatchy Fresno Arts Endowment of The James B. McClatchy Foundation. INFO: Benjamin Kirk at 559.974.8507.