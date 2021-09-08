The Center for Creativity and the Arts will hold a reception for “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall” at 5 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Phebe Conley Art Gallery courtyard. Those unable to attend in person may join virtually on Zoom. First displayed in 2019 at the Brooklyn Museum, the exhibition features artists born after the uprising whose work questions how moments become monuments while grappling with the political and cultural conditions of our time. These artists and their mediums examine themes of revolt, commemoration, care and desire. The reception and exhibit are free and open to the public. The exhibition is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 31. Masks and social distancing are appreciated during outdoor events and required inside all Fresno State buildings. The Fresno State showing of “Nobody Promised You Tomorrow: Art 50 Years After Stonewall” is made possible through a generous grant from The McClatchy Fresno Arts Endowment of The James B. McClatchy Foundation. INFO: Benjamin Kirk at 559.974.8507.
Reception for West Coast Stonewall art exhibit held at Fresno State
By Benjamin Kirk|September 8th, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: College of Arts and Humanities, Department of Art and Design, Stonewall|Comments Off on Reception for West Coast Stonewall art exhibit held at Fresno State
Related Posts
-
CalViva Health scholarships help students pay living expenses, buy suppliesSeptember 9th, 2021
-
Downing Planetarium Opens to the PublicSeptember 8th, 2021
-
Mobile health unit provides vaccines, other services to communitySeptember 8th, 2021
-
University tributes planned for 20th anniversary remembrance of 9/11September 7th, 2021
-
A New Campus Retail Experience: Kennel Marketplace grand openingSeptember 3rd, 2021