For Jordan Pulido, there is nothing quite like making music with others. To feel the energy the music creates and experience that energy flow through others is how he finds his inspiration.

“Music is such a universal language that everybody speaks,” Pulido said. “It’s the one thing on this planet that connects every single person, regardless of race, regardless of gender, regardless of sexual orientation.”

In music, Pulido has found a haven to express his feelings and invite healing. Sharing and creating music with other choir members, who care deeply about each other, inspires moments of pure joy that invigorates one’s passion, he said.

“There is a very other-worldly experience when making music with other people,” Pulido explained. “To experience that over and over again, and just feel the joy and love in the room, it’s something that cannot be matched.”

Pulido joined the concert choir in 2016 at the same time Dr. Cari Earnhart began leading the ensemble. Because of this, Pulido said he experienced the growth and connection of the ensemble since “the beginning.” He credits Earnhart with nurturing the ensemble and giving it that extra push to be bold, innovative and determined.

The passion and energy have translated into the Fresno State Concert Choir being recognized as one of the tops in the state. The choir was invited to perform at the California All-State Music Education Conference. Earnhart, the choir’s director, said Fresno State was one of two colleges in the state to be invited. To make it, they had to go through a rigorous selection process which included recordings adjudicated by a panel in a blind audition. The conference is Feb. 17-20 at the Fresno Convention Center.

“I’m excited to perform at such a big scale,” Pulido said, adding that it feels amazing that the choir’s hard work is paying off.

Ahead of the conference, the concert choir will perform two public concerts:

Fall Choral Concert

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24

Fresno State Concert Hall

Tickets are $10 general, $8 for seniors and university employees and $6 for students.

Holiday Choral Concert

2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5

Fresno State Concert Hall

Tickets are $10 general, $8 for seniors and university employees and $6 for students.

As audiences return to the in-person concerts, they can expect a revitalization, Pulido said.

“Just a beautiful wall of sound, comfort and joy,” he said. “They’ll be exposed to new kinds of emotions in a different way.”

In 2020, Pulido received his bachelor’s degree in music, emphasizing vocal and choral education. He is now working on his master’s degree in choral conducting. He hopes to one day lead his own choral program.

All music events require that all guests properly wear face coverings regardless of their vaccination status. Temperature screening is mandatory at the time of check-in. There are no longer any physical distancing requirements; however, attendees should do their best to maintain six feet of physical distance. No drinks and food are allowed. If guests become ill within two days after the event, they must notify the event manager at aurodriguez@csufresno.edu. All live concerts and events will follow the Fresno State COVID-19 protocols.