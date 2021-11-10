In commemoration of the Veterans Day national holiday honoring veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces, the Fresno State campus will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11. Also, the Kennel Bookstore, Henry Madden Library and Gibson Farm Market will be closed for the holiday and will reopen with normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 12.
Campus closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
By Lisa Boyles Bell|November 10th, 2021|Categories: PRESS RELEASES|Tags: Campus Closure, veterans day|Comments Off on Campus closed Nov. 11 for Veterans Day
Related Posts
-
Fresno State honors Maxine McDonald with flag tributeNovember 10th, 2021
-
Flavor of Fall wine tasting features wines, food and musicNovember 10th, 2021
-
International linguistics conference welcomes speakers from 20 countriesNovember 10th, 2021
-
-
Father and son veterans pursue higher education togetherNovember 9th, 2021