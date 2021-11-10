The Fresno State Winery will showcase six of its favorite award-winning wines at the Flavor of Fall event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and Sunday, Nov. 14, on the lawn next to the campus winery (2360 E. Barstow Ave). Five of the student-crafted wines have won gold or silver medals, including the 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley, Syrah President’s Reserve and Pinot Noir Russian River and 2019 Chardonnay Carneros and Albariño Saviez.

Guests can enjoy Fresno State cheese, olive oil and sausage and music from the Hillbilly Jazz Band and the Cool Blues band. Tickets for the winery’s biggest event of the fall are $5 online in advance or $10 at the event for the general public. A special holiday wine sale will also be available on select wines. Wine aficionados taking part of the Fresno County Wine Journey, which includes 14 participating locations, can attend the campus event each day for free. The cost for the event wrist bracelet is $30 online in advance or $35 at any of the locations.

Parking is available for free next to the winery in Lot 19 (Barstow and North Jackson avenues). Fresno State wines have won over 300 awards since the winery officially started in 1997. INFO: winery_info@mail.fresnostate.edu or 559.278.6070.