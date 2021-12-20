A team of researchers from Fresno State received the national Paul P. Fidler Research Grant to examine the institutional, financial and social challenges that undocumented students face in California’s Central Valley when transitioning from high school to college. The recipients are Dr. Susana Hernández, professor of Educational Leadership; Dr. Luis Fernando Macias, professor of Chicano and Latin American Studies; and Gabriela Encinas, coordinator of the Dream Success Center.

The $5,000 grant is awarded through the National Resource Center for The First-Year Experience and Students in Transition at the University of South Carolina. It will help the team with their research, publish and present the findings at a national conference.