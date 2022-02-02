After nearly seven years as Fresno State’s bodacious live mascot, Victor E. Bulldog III is preparing to pass the collar. The English bulldog will embark on his “Victor E. Lap” farewell tour beginning this spring in celebration of many years of memories with the Red Wave.

Victor E. Bulldog IV will be introduced in fall 2022, and will be trained by his predecessor before a ceremonial passing of the collar in spring 2023.

Since arriving on campus in June 2015, Victor E. has made thousands of appearances, embodying “Bulldog Spirit” every step of the way. He will celebrate his seventh birthday on March 14.

“We’re so excited to be able to celebrate and thank Victor E. for his years of service to the University,” said Gina Zante, live mascot program coordinator. “In my role, I’ve had the honor of seeing Victor E.’s impact firsthand, earning his way into the very heart of our Bulldog community. I know we’re going to see a huge outpouring of love for our best pal.”

Zante and her colleagues in the Fresno State Alumni Association will work closely with a team of professionals, most notably alumnus and veterinarian Dr. Chris Dobbins of Fresno Pet ER, to identify a successor.

“The average lifespan of an English bulldog is from eight to 12 years, and as Victor E. approaches that range, we want to be sure he is celebrated as he enters this next chapter of his life,” Zante said.

Further details about the arrival and debut of Victor E. Bulldog IV will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime, fans can continue to follow Victor E. and his #VictorELap tour on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. His next community appearance will be at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, as he helps the Red Wave cheer on the ’Dogs men’s basketball team against Nevada at the Save Mart Center. Tickets are available now as part of a flash sale for just $5.

After retirement, Victor E. Bulldog III will continue to be cared for by the Fresno State Alumni Association. The Live Mascot Program is completely funded by donations from fans and friends of Fresno State. To make a gift in celebration of the Victor E. Lap, visit the Fresno State Alumni Association website.