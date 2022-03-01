The Fresno State Mobile Health Unit will make four stops in March to provide Fresno County residents with flu and COVID-19 vaccines and other free health services. The stops include the following:

Kerman Community Center (15101 W. Kearney Blvd., Kerman 93630) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 1 .

Cherry Avenue Auction (4640 S. Cherry Ave.) from 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 8 .

West Fresno Family Resource Center (1802 E. California Ave., Fresno 93706) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 15 .

Sanger Community Center (730 Recreation Ave., Sanger 93657) from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Tuesday, March 22.

In addition to flu and COVID-19 vaccines, residents can receive diabetes and blood pressure screenings and health assessments, nutrition information and referrals. The March 1 and March 22 dates are in collaboration with Assemblyman Dr. Joaquin Arambula’s community resource fairs to provide information from local agencies in health care, education, legal aid, workforce development and immigration services.

The Mobile Health Unit, coordinated by the Fresno State School of Nursing, travels to various rural communities in Fresno County, offering free health services to those who do not have readily available access to health care. Prior to each stop, nursing students must complete a COVID-19 training course and have their temperature checked and symptoms screened before stepping onto the Mobile Health Unit, where full personal protective equipment is worn at all times. INFO: Kelly Cunning at kcunning@csufresno.edu or 559.278.2076./ Melissa Tav mtav@csufresno.edu or 559.278.8379. See spring 2022 dates.