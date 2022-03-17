The Fresno State Pre-Veterinary Club will host its annual dog vaccination and microchip clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in the campus animal science pavilion (east corner of Woodrow and Portals avenues). Students will administer rabies vaccines for $10 and DHPP vaccines (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus) for $15. Microchips for dogs are available for $25, and nail trims are available for $10.

Only dogs will be vaccinated, and no appointments are necessary. Customers will be served in order of arrival while supplies last. Dogs must be brought on a leash and be at least 8 weeks old for DHPP and 16 weeks old for rabies vaccinations. Cash, debit and credit cards, Venmo and Apple Pay are accepted.

INFO: Shelby Rolfe, club president, srolfe@mail.fresnostate.edu or csufprevet@gmail.com, Fresno State Pre-Veterinary Club Facebook page.