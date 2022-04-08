More than 300 volunteers, students, faculty and staff from the Fresno State Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology will host the California FFA Association field day and state final competitions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

Nearly 2,000 high school students from 160 chapters will compete in 22 career development events that cover areas such as agronomy, farm business management, dairy cattle judging, light horse judging, farm power machinery, marketing, meats judging, small engines and agricultural mechanics, soil and land evaluation, floriculture, veterinary science and more. An awards ceremony will follow at 4 p.m. at the Save Mart Center (2650 E. Shaw Ave.).

The state FFA organization was founded in 1928 and is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of students. Its programs aim to develop over 95,000 members’ potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. INFO: Alexis Woolf, aalexiaswoolf@mail.fresnostate.edu or 661.487.2160, http://bit.ly/ffafresnost.