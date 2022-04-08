Twenty-four Fresno State students will engage in community service projects this spring break in partnership with Stone Soup, Mathematics Engineering Science Achievement (MESA), RiverTree and Scout Island. This marks the 12th year of the University’s Alternative Spring Break program, sponsored by the Jan and Bud Richter Center for Community Engagement and Service-Learning at Fresno State.

Two student teams will complete over 500 hours of service from April 11 through 14. The students are expected to develop leadership and communication skills, enhance their personal and professional development and network with other students and community-benefit organizations. They will also be providing meaningful service to the community.

The first team made up of 13 students and led by Shallu Au, Angela Soghomonian and Olivia Soghomonian will work with Stone Soup and MESA to put on a three-day science, technology engineering, art and math (STEAM) camp for children in first through sixth grade. The four-day camp will conclude with a campus tour for the children in partnership with Fresno State Outreach and Special Programs, Physics Outreach and Agricultural Operations.

The second team, made up of nine students and led by Mark Soghomonian and Haley Shah, will focus on environmental restoration with Scout Island and RiverTree. Student activities include building nesting boxes for birds, building bee boxes, removing invasive species and planting native species.

Team members will also participate in critical reflection activities at the conclusion of each service day. These activities promote learning and strengthen the students’ personal and professional development.

For more information, contact Taylan Parker, special projects coordinator at the Richter Center, at taylanparker@csufresno.edu or 559.278.7079.



(Written by Taylan Parker)