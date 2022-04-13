As part of its ongoing commitment to digital transformation, Fresno State has been recognized as an Adobe Creative Campus, a distinction that recognizes the university as driving the future of digital literacy in the higher education sector.

With this announcement, Fresno State joins a select group of about 50 public and private colleges and universities around the world, including three other California State University campuses — San Diego State, San José State and Fullerton.

“Fresno State is honored to be recognized by Adobe for our efforts in fostering digital literacy and digital fluency,” said Bao Johri, vice president for information technology and chief information officer. “By providing our students access to Adobe’s creative software tools, Fresno State continues to empower students to become the next generation of Valley leaders.”

The designation gives Fresno State faculty access to free training opportunities through Adobe’s Faculty Development Institute as well as opportunities for collaboration with other Creative Campus universities.

Beginning this spring semester, Fresno State students have free access to all the Adobe Creative Cloud apps and services. Universal access to these industry-leading tools is part of the university’s strategic efforts to address issues of equity and inclusion, leveling the playing field in the classroom.

“As technology continues to play a central role in everything we do – from our lives to our jobs – it’s imperative that students become digitally literate and fluent early on in their academic careers,” said Sebastian DiStefano, director of strategic development, Education, Adobe. “We are delighted that Fresno State has embraced Adobe Creative Cloud, as students will now have the tools they need to seamlessly unlock their creativity and share their stories in more visually compelling ways.”

There are more than 20 Adobe Creative Cloud applications that students can practice with every day, including InDesign, Photoshop, Premiere Pro and Illustrator — leading industry-standard applications used by many employers that students will go on to work for after graduation. The Creative Cloud also includes many beginner-friendly applications that students can use on their mobile devices.

This also benefits students by opening up a pipeline to internships, grant funding, and the student ambassador program.

By becoming proficient in the software used every day by so many employers, Fresno State students can gain valuable experience and soft skills to better demonstrate their digital literacy capabilities when entering the job market.

“We have been working toward Creative Campus status for years, inspired by the potential of our driven faculty and talented students,” said Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval. “In our journey to this accomplishment, I was able to see how the dynamic projects elevated learning to a higher level of understanding. With this prestigious status, our entire campus is aligned to the ongoing equity and support of all students on their transformational journey. The creative tools that Adobe affords our campus are unparalleled, and their impact and application will be deeply beneficial to every student in all of our disciplines on campus.”