The student-run Vintage Days festival that historically attracts about 50,000 attendees per year will return to an in-person, on-campus celebration at Fresno State this year after it adapted to a virtual format the past two years during the pandemic.

The 48th Vintage Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 29 and 30, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Admission to Vintage Days is free and parking is not enforced.

Student clubs and organizations will host over 20 food booths alongside vendors such as A Taste of Paradise Hawaiian Shave Ice, Texas Twister Drinks, Gorilla Gurt-Dippin’ Dots, Old Tyme Kettle Korn, FURY Hot Chicken, Jay’s Specialty Ice Cream and Dutch Bros Coffee. Adults 21 and over can enjoy Fresno State wine and adult beverages in the Beer and Wine Garden. Proceeds benefit various campus organizations.

Attendees can also explore the Crafts Faire, a marketplace of over 100 booths of artisans selling unique, handmade goods.

“Vintage Days is back and better than ever,” said student director Jazmyne Barron. “Our team is very excited to host this Valley tradition and bring our community together on the beautiful Fresno State campus for a weekend of food, fun and attractions.”

In addition to game booths hosted by student organizations, attendees can enjoy a new, admission-free Blue Shell Gaming Arena featuring an exhibit on the history of video games, photo opportunities with cosplay characters and vendors with pop culture memorabilia and artwork in the Satellite Student Union all weekend long. Unlimited console gaming and the Mario Kart Live race track will be available with a $10 gaming wristband. Gaming tournaments are scheduled throughout the weekend and require a wristband and $5 registration per tournament. The schedule of the gaming tournaments will be available at fresnostate.edu/vintagedays.

Children can enjoy free arts and crafts in the Kids Zone. A $20 wristband will provide access to inflatables, pony rides, a rock climbing wall, a petting zoo and a reptile exhibit as well as the Blue Shell Gaming Arena. The popular trackless train ride returns on Saturday and Sunday. Story Time presented by Jumpstart will feature children’s books being read aloud throughout the weekend.

Musicians, bands, DJs and dancers will entertain from the concert stage all weekend.

Bring a blanket for the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” free outdoor movie screening 8 p.m. Friday on the lawn near the Satellite Student Union. Photo opportunities with Spider-Man and Doctor Strange cosplay characters will start at 7 p.m.

In addition to the Vintage Days festival, Fresno State will also host a complementary Bulldog Block Party across campus on Saturday, April 30, as the Fresno State football team holds its annual Spring Preview for fans at Bulldog Stadium. The day’s lineup includes several festive events for the community to enjoy:

9 a.m. : Tailgating lots open ( $10 mobile pass required for entry ).

10 a.m. : Vintage Days festival opens on east side of campus through 6 p.m. featuring food, games, beverages, crafts and more .

11:30 a.m. : Fresno State football Spring Preview featuring fans’ first look at the 2022 Bulldogs. (Fans are invited to go on the field following the scrimmage for an autograph session.)

1 p.m. : Bulldog Block Party featuring food trucks and live entertainment from Fresno Street Eats.

3 p.m. : Fresno State baseball hosts Mountain West rival San Diego State and Bob Bennett Stadium. (Fans will receive two free tickets with the purchase of a tailgating pass .)

Find out more about the Vintage Days schedule of events by following @FSVintageDays on social media and by visiting the website at fresnostate.edu/vintagedays.

For more information on the Bulldog Block Party, visit gobulldogs.com.

(Story by Andrew Esguerra)