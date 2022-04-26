The Lyles College of Engineering at Fresno State, in partnership with Trimble, will host Trimble Technology Days on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29. Trimble, an industrial technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA specializing in software, hardware and service solutions, will host several presentations and workshops.

Thursday, April 28, in Industrial Technology (Room 160):

8:30 a.m. – noon — Tech Presentations. Hear from the Trimble team about the solutions that are evolving the architecture, engineering, construction and geomatics industries.

1 – 2:10 p.m. — Industry Engagement. Industry pros will share about changes affecting their industries, how they approach integrating technology and what the future holds for recruitment and tomorrow’s professional workforce.

2:20 – 3:30 p.m. — Roundtable Discussions, Join the conversation on how industry and education stakeholders can create an ecosphere of collaboration to support students in the Valley and improve long-term goals.

3:30 – 6 p.m. — Happy Hour. Enjoy light refreshments and appetizers while networking with other industry professionals.

Friday, April 29, in Engineering West (Room 101):

8:45 a.m. – noon — SketchUp Workshop. Get hands-on with the SketchUp 3D design program, create a 3D site logistics model and experience how these models can be translated into virtual reality experiences.

For more information, please contact Dr. Wei Wu at weiwu@csufresno.edu or 559.278.6011.