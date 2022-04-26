Fresno State’s Lyles College of Engineering will host its 15th annual Projects Day from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 4, at the Satellite Student Union. This annual event showcases innovation and design research projects by Lyles College students in the disciplines of civil, computer, electrical and mechanical engineering as well as construction management and architectural studies. Projects are supported by Lyles College faculty advisers, staff and industry liaisons and are funded by internal and external grants, companies and students. The event is free and open to the public. INFO: Hernan Maldonado at hernanm@csufresno.edu or 559.278.5408.
Lyles College of Engineering Projects Day May 4
